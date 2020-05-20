The Intense Way X-Men's Nicholas Hoult Had To Drop Weight Between Playing Beast And Mad Max: Fury Road

The first X-Men film where I’d gained weight and they’d ask me to kind of get muscular and those sorts of things, but yeah this was George Miller talking to me about the character obviously was supposed to be very sick when you first meet him at the beginning of the movie. So, he asked me to lose weight, he wanted [that]. Also, they’re living in a post-apocalyptic world where he wanted me to look sick and malnourished. All those things. So that was something where a couple of months or however long it was before shooting I’d just run and jump rope and not eat very much. I think I managed to lose 20 lbs.