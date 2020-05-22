Margot Robbie: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Harley Quinn Actress

Margot Robbie Tattooed Suicide Squad Co-stars And Crew As Harley Quinn

In addition to her aforementioned mastery of underwater acting, Margot Robbie brought another hidden talent of hers to the set of Suicide Squad, but there was nothing professional about it this time. The actress told Jimmy Fallon that she began dabbling in amateur tattoo artistry using friends and herself as practice after purchasing a “tattoo gun” on eBay and, despite her lack of any formal training, many actors and crew members from the 2016 supervillain film, including director David Ayer, allowed her to ink them. After a few mishaps, however, she revealed in 2020 that she has retired that hobby.