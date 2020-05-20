The Internet's Reaction To The Snyder Cut Coming To HBO Max Is A+

Leave a Comment
Today was an unprecedented day in the film world. Because after years of fan campaigns and countless memes, DC fans are come out victorious, as the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally going to become a reality on HBO Max. This has been a long time coming, as the calls for Zack Snyder's original vision for the blockbuster began shortly after Justice League hit theaters in 2017. News of the movie coming to HBO Max in 2021 basically broke the internet, and there are some seriously A+ responses on social media.
The Snyder Cut seemed like a pipe dream for most of the movement's time campaigning to see Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League. The movement started gaining momentum over the past few years, including support from Snyder and the movie's cast. The Snyder cut will finally become a reality thanks to the upcoming service HBO Max, and the responses on Twitter were solid. Those long time supporters of the movement expressed their joy simply, saying:
Well, that was pretty cut and dry. Those early supporters of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement are no doubt seeing Zack Snyder and HBO Max's announcement as a clear victory. The campaign has been an uphill battle from the start, and many believed that Snyder's original vision for Justice League would never see the light of day. After all, the movie wasn't even completed. But all that has changed.
Zack Snyder was in the midst of filming Justice League when a family tragedy occurred, and he departed the set to grieve and support his loved ones. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the project in time for its release date, but extensive reshoots and edits greatly changed the movie's contents. Snyder has since shared images an details about his version of the movie, which did a bunch of set up for the greater DCEU.
Zack Snyder has produced a number of superhero movies throughout the years, to various levels of success. One moviegoer took to social media to share his unique thoughts on Snyder's Justice League cut coming to streaming. As that Twitter user put it,
Well, that was honest. Zack Snyder's movies always have a specific visual language, but they've varied in regards to quality over the years. In addition to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, Snyder also notably produced a film adaptation of Watchmen.
The Snyder Cut movement has been the butt of countless memes throughout the years, so it should come to no surprise that HBO Max's announcement inspired plenty more jokes at the movie's expense. One such Twitter user also tied in some other infamous figured in film, including director M. Night Shyamalan and Sonic the Hedgehog. Check it out below.
There's also plenty of jokes about HBO Max being the venue where Justice League's Snyder Cut. No one expected it to arrive on the new streaming service, and become one of the driving reasons why potential subscribers might pay for the new service along with new programming and favorites like Friends. As one person put it,
HBO Max's plans for the Snyder Cut are also notable because the project will be given a new budget to complete the project. This includes visual effects, editing, and even shooting some additional footage. As such, the debate as to whether or not the Snyder Cut actually existed all this time, since it was seemingly not completed. Check it out below.
The Snyder Cut of Justice League is something conceptualized by moviegoers who were dissatisfied with how Zack Snyder's original vision was changed and presented for the big screen by Joss Whedon. Fan theories and casting have become commonplace over the past few years, with artists like Boss Logic bringing these vision to life on social media. With the Snyder Cut officially happening, one Twitter user pointed out that this means we'll be treated to plenty more fan art. Check it out below.
The Snyder Cut won't be released on HBO Max until 2021, so the rabid DC fans will still have quite a bit of waiting before finally being able to see what Zack Snyder had in store for his third blockbuster in the DCEU. As such, fan theories and art will likely circulate, as moviegoers patiently await the release of the movie's long-awaited alternate cut to finally become available. Once $20 - $30 million are used to help complete the unfinished version of Justice League.
Justice League's alternate cut will hit theaters sometime in 2021, and the DCEU will return to the big screen with Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.