Henry Cavill’s Infamous Mustache Returned For Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel Watch Party, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Did you hear? The Snyder Cut is coming! After years of campaigning from fans, it has been announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is in the works to drop on HBO Max in 2021. The news was revealed at a Man of Steel watch party this morning. But during the livestream, an old friend also made an appearance too: Henry Cavill’s mustache. That’s right, The Witcher actor is rocking the look again and fans can’t stop talking about it. Take a look:
It’s back and in all its glory. The actor made a surprise appearance on Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel livestream to talk about his time shooting the film and share the excitement of the long-awaited Snyder Cut coming to HBO Max. One fan couldn’t help but see similarities between Cavill’s look to a certain Queen frontman. Check it out:
A few years ago, Henry Cavill’s stashe was all the rage when it became caught in the middle between the production of Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Justice League reshoots. The actor was shooting both films at once, and it was decided that he would keep the facial hair for the sake of Mission: Impossible. This resulted in the Justice League CGI artists needing to do a bit of movie magic on their end for Superman.
Fans appreciated the nod and one Twitter user even theorized Henry Cavill went for the look again for the sole purpose of poking fun at it:
Another fan joked that Henry Cavill would be growing the mustache again just so shots would line up with those already filmed. Those poor CGI artists! Check it out:
It’s probably just a product of quarantine, right? A lot of celebrities are messing around with their hair right now, including Henry Cavill’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. co-star Armie Hammer, who's rocking bonkers handlebars. Cavill’s mustache is so infamous among DC fans, one fan would hate to part from more CGI upper-lip appearances:
According to Zack Snyder, who had to leave the Justice League production and put his vision behind him when his daughter passed away, his new project will be an “entirely new thing” from the 2017 release Joss Whedon directed. HBO Max is spending an estimated $20 to $30 million on additional photography and effects. It will reportedly be either a four-hour director’s cut or split into six chapters on the streaming service. As Henry Cavill quipped on the livestream, he would “love” to watch a version of the film “without the mustache.”
Admire it while it lasts then! Henry Cavill’s clean-shaven Superman is going to make a comeback. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on the future of the DCEU and movie news in general.