Henry Cavill’s Infamous Mustache Returned For Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel Watch Party, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

According to Zack Snyder, who had to leave the Justice League production and put his vision behind him when his daughter passed away, his new project will be an “entirely new thing” from the 2017 release Joss Whedon directed. HBO Max is spending an estimated $20 to $30 million on additional photography and effects. It will reportedly be either a four-hour director’s cut or split into six chapters on the streaming service. As Henry Cavill quipped on the livestream, he would “love” to watch a version of the film “without the mustache.”