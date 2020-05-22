Zack Snyder's Thank You For The Snyder Cut Involves An Airplane

Leave a Comment
Zack Snyder’s Wednesday morning Man of Steel watch party morphed into the long-awaited endgame for the fans who have been campaigning for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. HBO Max is supporting the filmmaker’s original vision for the superhero team-up film and is dropping on the streaming service in 2021. Over the Warner Bros Lot in Burbank this afternoon, one airplane message thanked the studio for the accomplishment. Check it out below:
CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb caught the footage Thursday of the airplane circling Warner Bros with the words "Thanks HBO Max & WB! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut." Could it be from the director himself? Or is this the work of happy fans? It hasn't been revealed who paid for the message to appear over Warner Bros on Thursday, but it’s certainly further indication that there’s a lot of hype around the coming release.
Zack Snyder is reportedly being given $20 to $30 million to complete his version of Justice League following the disappointment over Joss Whedon’s 2017 theatrical release. Snyder had to leave the project hurriedly to The Avengers director when his daughter passed away. After Justice League’s poor performance, Snyder has been teasing the existence of his own cut of the film.
Fans created their own #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement and have been raising money to both promote the movie at places like San Diego Comic Con and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in support of Snyder’s loss. Back in December, the fandom raised money to fly a plane over Warner Bros to “Ann Sarnoff, Please Release the Snyder Cut,” directing their message to the WB CEO. The movement has also paid for banner and magazine ads to bring attention to the Snyder Cut.
Since the news broke, cast members of Justice League have been thanking fans for their dedication and showing their excitement for the project, including Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa. Suicide Squad director David Ayer also took to social media to bring attention to his own lost vision for his 2016 film that is now in the hands of James Gunn. Is #ReleaseTheAyerCut next?
The new Justice League film is said to either be shown as a four-hour movie or split up into multiple parts. Fans will be looking forward to seeing Henry Cavill in Superman's black suit, Martian Manhunter and extended sequences with the rest of the iconic Justice League crew, to name just a few hot items.
The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been an over two-year push by fans and is an unprecedented move by Warner Bros, or any other studio for that matter. Does it theoretically open the door for more alternate versions of movies to get their shot? For now, it seems to have firmly placed itself as its own animal in Hollywood.
Stay with us here on CinemaBlend as more news about the coming Snyder Cut flies over our way.