What The Rocketman Cast Is Doing Now

The Elton John biopic Rocketman was easily one of the best films of 2019. I could write an entire book on how Taron Egerton not receiving an Oscar nomination for this role was one of the Academy’s biggest crimes in recent history. Did they not see how much Taron gave to that role? He was robbed of his moment to shine at the Oscars, but his supporting cast also deserved more recognition as well. Rocketman’s supporting cast includes Jamie Bell (also really needed a best supporting nomination), Bryce Dallas Howard, and Richard Madden.