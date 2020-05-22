Sounds Like The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Is Ready To Start Filming Again

Leave a Comment
Global health concerns have brought the entertainment industry to a halt, as film and TV sets shut down indefinitely. There were a ton of highly anticipated blockbusters in production at the time, including The Matrix 4 and Matt Reeves' The Batman. The latter movie was going to bring a new Bruce Wayne to theaters with Robert Pattinson, supported by a stellar cast of co-stars. Chief among them is Zoe Kravitz, and it looks like the Big Little Lies actress is eager to jump back into production.
Zoe Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, marking the first time the beloved character has been brought into the DC Extended Universe. Kravitz's casting was an exciting development, and it should be interesting to see how Catwoman and Batman's relationship is played out during this latest adaptation. The movie's cast and crew are anxiously awaiting news on when production might kick back up in the U.K., and Zoe Kravitz recently spoke to this experience, saying she is:
Hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go.’ I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe. But no, we have no idea.
Despite being one of the stars of The Batman, it looks like Zoe Kravitz is in the dark like everybody else regarding when the DCEU blockbuster will continue production. Instead, she'll have to continue working out from home to stay in super villain shape, which is in stark juxtaposition to the quarantine antics of her co-star Robert Pattinson.
Zoe Kravitz's comments to Variety help to peel back the curtain on The Batman's production, as well as the current state of unease within the entertainment industry as a whole. Countless projects are on an indefinite hold, with no clear path or timeline as to when filming will continue. Although it does look like The Batman, Avatar 2, and other projects that are filming abroad might be able to start production before sets from The States.
The Batman's set shutting down is just the latest delay for the long gestating DC solo flick. The movie sat in development hell for a number of years, seemingly exacerbated Ben Affleck's departure from playing Batman in the DCEU. But one Matt Reeves began assembling his stellar cast and crew, it looked like the project was finally becoming a reality. And as filming began across the pond, we got our first glimpse at Batman's new suit and Batmobile.
As for Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, there's no telling what she and Matt Reeves have in store for the fan favorite character. She's one of three villains in the movie, and the latest actress to portray Selina Kyle on the big screen. While she's got some big shoes to fill after Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway, it looks like Reeves has a unique director's vision for his upcoming blockbuster.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.