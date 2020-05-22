Anna Kendrick Says She’ll 'Tear Your Face Off' If She Doesn't Eat As Soon As She Wakes Up

Today is the day I learned that Hollywood star Anna Kendrick and I have something very important in common: We both wake up starving. Mind you, we end up eating completely different things, which is how she still looks like Anna Kendrick, and I more closely resemble the late, great John Candy. But it’s strangely comforting when, during an interview regarding her health and wellness, Kendrick reveals the bodily harm she will inflict if she doesn’t eat immediately after getting out of bed.