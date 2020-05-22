Wait, Jurassic World 3 Won't Be The End Of The Jurassic Park Franchise After All?

So there you have it. One chapter of the Jurassic Park franchise will come to an end when Jurassic World: Dominion in front of our eyeballs, but a new one will eventually be told down the line. What specifically will that new chapter contain? That’s hard to say, but Marshall also noted in his interview with Collider that with dinosaurs now running about alongside humans on the mainland, he hopes “they will be for quite some time.”