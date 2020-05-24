Halloween’s Director Has Finally Cleared Up One Of The Film’s Biggest Mysteries

Okay, so maybe that’s a little anticlimactic. It makes sense why that detail wasn’t included in the final cut, though - it’s kind-of hard to squeeze a story about a drunken one-night stand in the middle of a bloodbath. By excluding the backstory, David Gordon Green also reinforced the fact that Halloween is really Laurie’s story -- what matters most isn’t how she became a mom, but that she rises to the occasion when her family needs her the most.