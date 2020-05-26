Amy Adams: 10 Movie And TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Jodi Melville - Smallville

Amy Adams' portrayal of Lois Lane in the DCEU is probably one of the best things about the franchise, but Man Of Steel wasn't the first time the actress showed up in a Superman property. Way back in 2001, more than a decade before she'd play Daily Planet reporter and Superman's love interest, Adams appeared on Smallville where she played Jodi Melville, a teenager who inherited some pretty crazy powers from kryptonite-laced shakes. Covered in terrible and a bodysuit for much of her one episode, Adams has some pretty unintentionally funny scenes like the one where she devours an entire deer and the one where she tries to suck someone's fat out of their body.