With The Snyder Cut Coming, DC Fans Are Destroying Their Copies Of Justice League

DC film fans have been in a tough spot these past three years. None of them liked the theatrical cut of Justice League (I mean, how could you?). And yet, as completists, they probably still invested in their own copy so that it could rest on the shelf next to her DVD or Blu-ray copies of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and more. However, now that they know Zack Snyder finally will be able to complete his vision with a Justice League coming to HBO Max, fans are taking their current copies of Justice League and literally setting them on fire.