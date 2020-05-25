With The Snyder Cut Coming, DC Fans Are Destroying Their Copies Of Justice League

Leave a Comment
DC film fans have been in a tough spot these past three years. None of them liked the theatrical cut of Justice League (I mean, how could you?). And yet, as completists, they probably still invested in their own copy so that it could rest on the shelf next to her DVD or Blu-ray copies of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and more. However, now that they know Zack Snyder finally will be able to complete his vision with a Justice League coming to HBO Max, fans are taking their current copies of Justice League and literally setting them on fire.
Drastic. Yet, understandable. For many, they don’t even want to remember that Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League – known, by DCEU fans, as “Josstice League” – existed on any level. So they took out their frustrations by destroying the copy of the DVD that, truthfully, they never should have purchased in the first place.
No matches handy? Grab a hammer, like this dude:
And if that seems like too much work, simply take your DVD out of its sleeve and… throw it into your backyard? I still feel like this guy’s going to have to find the disc and move it to a proper receptacle.
Personally, I’m holding on to my copy of Josstice League. It’s a reminder of how horribly things went, and it stands as a monument for the people who refused to accept that film, then turned around and fought, passionately, for the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. I have been so moved by that campaign, I’m actually writing a book that details the history and accomplishments of the Snyder Cut family. Follow this Twitter account if you want to keep up to date.
One other reason why you might want to hold on to that physical copy of Justice League is that, right now, we don’t know if HBO Max is going to put Snyder’s new version on DVD or Blu-ray. We’re currently unsure if the restored cut is going to be four hours, or six episodes of a longer series. Not making a physical copy seems like money left on the table, because you KNOW that once Snyder makes his version available, his fans will want to own it.
For now, we’re waiting to see what Zack Snyder and his collaborators are going to deliver in 2021. And if you also came up with a creative way to dispose of your Justice League Blu-ray, share it with us in the comments below.