One Of The Wrong Missy’s Craziest Scenes Was Heavily Improvised

It wasn’t in the script to play it hammered and I was like, ‘No, my character is such a fucking loose cannon he should be drunk,’ and they were like ‘Wellllll’ and I went, ‘Dude, I’ve seen this a million times. When I travel doing stand-up I stay in hotels or resorts and I see these people from corporate retreats and they get fucking annihilated. This is what guys do in this scenario.’ They were like, ‘Oh yeah, I guess you’re right’ and I was like, ‘No trust me, I’m right,’ so I made the choice to just play him like a complete train wreck.