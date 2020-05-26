Chris Evans Reveals Panic Attacks That Almost Kept Him From His Captain America Career

Chris Evans has talked before about how he initially wasn't sure about taking on the role of Steve Rogers in the MCU, knowing the way it would increase his visibility and forcing him to take on a more public persona. He wasn't sure that was something he wanted. However, in a recent interview with The Awards Chatter Podcast, Evans spoke about how part of that feeling came from the fact that he was already experiencing small panic attacks, which made him wonder if acting was the right path for him at all. According to Evans...