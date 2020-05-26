Dakota Johnson Says Grandmother Tippi Hedren Still Lives With Lions And Tigers

Tippi Hedren and her then husband Noel Marshall started collecting big cats for Roar. The production involved 70 members of the cast and crew being around untrained wild animals while they were filming and, of course, resulted in several severe injuries. Yet despite all that, Tippi Hedren still keeps the animals around. While on The Graham Norton Show, Dakota Johnson also pointed out that there weren't as many big cats around when she was growing up, as most had been relocated to compounds: