Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is Officially Happening

Film adaptations of video games haven’t had the greatest luck over the years, but one of the exceptions has been Sonic the Hedgehog. Racing into theaters earlier this year, not only was the Sonic movie met with a solid amount of positive reception, it also did quite well at the box office. Now it’s been confirmed that the Sega character will be returning to the big screen for a sequel.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had been discussed as a possibility for several months, but Variety has learned that Paramount Pictures has given the green light to the project. Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the sequel, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller are re-teaming to pen the script.
This is hardly surprising. Sonic the Hedgehog certainly laid the groundwork for a sequel with its ending and mid-credits scene, and with all the Sonic video games that have come out, there’s no shortage of mythology that can be incorporated. Factor in how Sonic the Hedgehog is the highest grossing video game film adaptation domestically (Detective Pikachu still holds the worldwide record), and it makes sense that Paramount is eager to move forward with Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
As for when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released, that’s unclear. Development has only just kicked off, so it’ll be a while until any casting or production decisions are made. It’s also important to remember that a lot of movies have been delayed due to the current health crisis, so with later release dates being snatched up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see Sonic 2 until sometime in 2023 at the earliest, but that’s just me spitballing.
The cast of the first movie included Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic, James Marsden as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. One would imagine that those four will be back for the sequel, but it’ll be interesting to learn what new faces will be joining them for this second go-around.
It’s been almost 30 years since the first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was released by Sega. In addition to his many video appearances, Sonic has also appeared in numerous comic book series and animated TV shows. A live-action movie had been in development as far back as 1993, but the iteration that eventually made its way to the big screen started coming together a little over half a decade ago.
Sonic the Hedgehog is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates concerning Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Until then, you can stay apprised of what movies are expected to arrive in theaters later this year with our 2020 release schedule.