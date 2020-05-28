Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is Officially Happening

As for when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released, that’s unclear. Development has only just kicked off, so it’ll be a while until any casting or production decisions are made. It’s also important to remember that a lot of movies have been delayed due to the current health crisis, so with later release dates being snatched up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see Sonic 2 until sometime in 2023 at the earliest, but that’s just me spitballing.