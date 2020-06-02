7 Great Dakota Johnson Performances That Aren't Fifty Shades Of Grey

This weekend, digitally, the music dramedy The High Note premiered on VOD. Though it didn't get its intended theatrical rollout, the music industry tale got some strong notices who praised the movie, particularly for its lead performances from Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. While they're both standout performers, this studio comedy does showcase another turning point for Johnson. The actress continues to expand herself by joining a variety of unique movies, both big and small, many of which don't mirror one another.

While she came to fame with the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, often standing out even when the movies weren't always great, Dakota Johnson took her newfound notoriety and propelled several challenging projects, notably with 2018's divisive Suspiria. Not every film won over critics and audiences equally, however, Johnson continues to prove her growing acting talents. Here are seven movies that prove she's more than just Anastasia Steele.