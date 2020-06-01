Captain Marvel's 10 Biggest Moments, Ranked By Badassery

1. Captain Marvel Takes On Thanos In Avengers: Endgame

Coming in at No. 1 for the biggest and badass moment for Captain Marvel is when she swoops in during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame and takes on Thanos herself. Right as he grabs the Infinity Gauntlet again for a moment, she tries to rip it out of his hands and punches him over and over. There’s a particularly perfect moment when Thanos tries to head butt her and she doesn’t even bat an eye. She’s extremely close to taking the Avengers’ worst threat down until he grabs the Space Stone and blasts her back. It was fated for Iron Man to be the MVP in Endgame, but wow can she pack a punch in a fight and against the Mad Titan no less.