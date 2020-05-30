Adam Sandler Posts Heartwarming Tribute To Late Grown Ups Co-Star Cameron Boyce On His 21st Birthday

Leave a Comment
Many in Hollywood were shocked when Disney star Cameron Boyce died at 20 years old due to complications from epilepsy. In the immediate aftermath of his passing, many of his former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to the young performer. One of the stars who also took time to remember Boyce was his Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler. With Boyce’s 21st birthday having just passed, Sandler has now taken to social media once again to share a sweet message about his on-screen son.
On Cameron Boyce’s birthday, Adam Sandler posted a brief, but touching, message in which he remembered the rising star. Aside from including a photo of a smiling Boyce, Sandler called him a great kid and stated that he is missed. The actor also included a link to KNOW SUDEP NOW, an initiative created by the Cameron Boyce Foundation and the Epilepsy Foundation to bring awareness to the condition. You can take a look at Sandler’s words down below:
It’s definitely touching to see Adam Sandler take some time to commemorate Cameron Boyce on his birthday. The two starred alongside each other in both Grown Ups films and appeared to have formed a close bond while working on set.
Adam Sandler wasn’t the only to pay tribute to Cameron Boyce on his birthday, either. Some of his former Jessie castmates like Skai Jackson and Peyton List also shared sentimental messages to mark the occasion.
In his short career, Cameron Boyce managed to leave quite a mark, especially when it came to his work within children’s television. He quickly shot to fame when he was cast as the upbeat Luke Ross in Disney Channel’s Jessie, and he would eventually go onto star in other Disney projects, including Jake and the Neverland Pirates, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and the Descendants film franchise.
Around the time of his death, Boyce was beginning to transition into more mature roles. One of these projects is the HBO comedy miniseries Mrs. Fletcher, which aired last fall. He also played the lead role in the independent thriller Runt. Boyce was also said to be developing a new project with Adam Sandler before he died.
While acting was Cameron Boyce’s first love, he was also known for his philanthropic endeavors. He previously worked with the Thirst Project to bring clean water to underdeveloped countries, and the initiative would name an award after Boyce following his death. He also did work with United Way of America and the It’s On Us social movement.
It’s honestly still hard for many of us to fathom that Cameron Boyce is no longer here, but it's good to see Adam Sandler and others keeping his memory alive by talking about him and encouraging others to donate to charitable causes.
Cameron Boyce can be seen in Mrs. Fletcher, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.