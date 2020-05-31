Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Highlights Some Cool Characters You May Have Missed

Thor: Ragnarok became a smash hit with audiences for a number of reasons, but one of the elements fans enjoyed most was the inclusion of the Contest of Champions. The Grandmaster’s galactic tournament of gladiators was something fans had been pining for, and Taika Waititi’s film delivered in a big way. Thor and Avengers teammate Hulk were, of course, the star attractions, but there were also plenty of other competitors who were prepared to duke it out in the arena. Now, thanks to one Marvel Studios artist, we have a better look at some fighters that you may have missed.