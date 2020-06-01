The Surprising Amount Of Money Christopher Nolan's Tenet Cost To Make

Given Christopher Nolan's track record, it's totally understandable that Warner Bros. made the call to spend $205 million on Tenet (that cost being before publicity and marketing) – but that call is looking a lot less rosy nowadays given everything that's going on in the world. It's been made clear by Nolan that he wants his new movie to be the title that welcomes audiences back to theaters when it comes out in July, but what's not presently clear is exactly how comfortable people will be to go into auditoriums in a month-and-a-half's time. Cinefiles may be excited to see Nolan's new film, but they may not not excited enough to potentially risk their health and safety.