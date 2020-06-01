Justice League’s Snyder Will Expand On A Lingering Batman V Superman Question

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following years of fan campaigning, crowdfunding, and even an airplane or two, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally becoming a reality. Zack Snyder's long-awaited director's cut is coming to HBO Max in 2021, with the streaming service expected to use upwards of $30 million to complete the project. The 300 filmmaker has been teasing the contents of this alternate cut for years, and now it looks like Justice League will expand on some lingering questions from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Namely, Batman's iconic Knightmare.