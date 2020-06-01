Birds Of Prey Director Shuts Down Rumor Involving Black Mask's Nudes

The DC Extended Universe has been steadily growing in momentum over the past few years, with director-driven projects that were well-received by audiences and critics alike. While the fandom is eagerly anticipating the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984, the most recent DCEU installment was Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a wild ride through the title character's psyche. Birds of Prey's villain was Ewan McGregor's Black Mask, with the actor stealing the show with his mixture of privilege and psychosis. And now Yan has shut down a rumor involving the character's nude photographs.