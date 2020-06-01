Why Avatar 2 Can’t Begin Filming Immediately

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Cameron's Avatar was a massive hit when it arrive in theaters back in 2009, becoming the highest grossing movie of all time in the process. Moviegoers have spent years patiently waiting for the highly anticipated sequels to arrive in theaters, despite Avatar 2's long gestation period. Cameron and company were in the midst of filming in New Zealand when sets around the world were shut down amid global health concerns. While the country recently gave sets the green light to kick production back up barring new health rules, Avatar 2 won't be able to immediately jump into production. At least for a few weeks.