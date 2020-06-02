See What The Batman’s Colin Farrell Could Look Like As Penguin

Leave a Comment
After a rocky start, the DC Extended Universe has seemingly found its footing, as the past few releases all hit theaters and were met with critical success. There are also a slew of highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters, chief among them being Matt Reeves' The Batman. The solo flick has had a long road to theaters, but filming finally began before sets around the world were shut down amid global health concerns. Reeves assembled a killer cast to occupy Gotham City, including Colin Farrell as The Penguin. And now we can see what he might look like as the iconic villain.
The Batman will put Robert Pattinson against a trio of iconic villains, including The Penguin. Despite actors like Josh Gad campaigning for the role, it ultimately went to Colin Farrell. Fans have been wondering what his appearance might be, and it was recently revealed that the actor will be using prosthetics for his transformation. Fan art recently imagined what Farrell might look like as a comic book accurate version of Oswald Cobblepot. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Colin Farrell is almost unrecognizable in the above rendering as Penguin, which should help calm the naysayers who weren't happy about the sex symbol being cast as Cobblepot. This is a true transformation, the type that will please the many comic book purists out there.
The above image of Colin Farrell as Penguin comes to us from the social media of artist William Gray. He's got a clear interest in comic book adaptations, often rendering fan castings or rumors into gorgeous reality. This art of Colin Farrell is no exception, as moviegoers are eager to see how The Batman costumes the likes of The Penguin, as well as Catwoman, and The Riddler. Luckily, we've already gotten a glimpse into Robert Pattinson's look as the title character.
The Penguin is an iconic Batman villain who has been adapted in various mediums over the years. This includes video games and animation, as well as a few notable live-action adaptations. Danny DeVito is the most famous, thanks to his role in Tim Burton's Batman Returns. Additionally, Robin Lord Taylor played Penguin for five seasons of Gotham on The CW.
The Batman has been a long time coming, and the movie sat in development hell for a number of years. Ben Affleck's departure as the star put a serious wrench into the original plans for the movie, with Matt Reeves taking the time to rework the mysterious movie's script. But Reeves finally assembled the cast and crew, with production beginning in the U.K. before sets across the world were shut down.
Colin Farrell is just one of the A-List actors that Matt Reeves has brought into the cast of The Batman. He'll be joined by the likes of Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis. It's a strong group of performers, many of whom have already applauded Reeves' vision for the DC blockbuster. Unfortunately for the public, we have no idea as to what it might include.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1st 2021, following a recent delay. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.