Why Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs Is 'Terrified' Of The Show Streaming On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as modern Broadway blockbusters go, there is no show quite as popular as Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical tells American history through a modern lens, including a hip-hop infused score and diverse cast of actors. Hamilton became a worldwide sensation following its opening in 2015, with the original cast booking plenty of jobs following its success. Disney+ is going to release a filmed performance Hamilton in July, although it turns out that Daveed Diggs is actually "terrified" of seeing himself in the Hamilton movie.