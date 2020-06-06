Disneyland's Club 33: The Fascinating History Of Walt Disney's Exclusive Lounge

Walt Disney And The 1964 World's Fair

The story of Club 33 starts in the early 1960s, years before it would actually exist. New York was planning a World's Fair for 1964, and Walt Disney saw a huge opportunity in the event. Major corporations and other entities were wanting to build major showcases for the fair to promote themselves. Walt could hire out his fledgling Imagineers to design attractions for those companies. WED Enterprises, the name of the division at the time, would get to come up with new ideas and design new technologies, which could then be used at Disneyland, and the different companies would be the ones paying for everything. It was a win-win for Walt.