Even Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Has Trouble Believing The Cast Is Old Enough To Be Parents

Look we’re not as close as we once were, but technically I’ve Rupert and Tom, I’ve texted them actually both quite a bit recently because of Rupert’s baby. I mean that is like still wild to me that we are now at the stage where we are having kids and I’m sure that is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel very old. Yeah, I’m genuinely just like, so happy for him and Georgia. He is going to be an awesome dad.