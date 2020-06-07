Looking Back On Independence Day And The Highest Grossing Movies Of 1996

6. 101 Dalmatians - November 27, 1996 - Worldwide Gross: $320.7 Million

Being a kid who was obsessed with the original 101 Dalmatians (so much so that I couldn't be bothered to call 911 for my grandma when she broke her leg), I was beyond pumped to see the 1996 live-action remake. And while it wasn't as enjoyable as the animated version (which looks amazing on Disney+, by the way), the version with Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson is still a treat for viewers. Maybe that's why it brought in $320.7 million at the global box office when it was released on November 27, 1996. And I guess I was one of those kids who dragged their parents to add to the $136.2 million the movie made domestically. Also, it was the last movie I saw at my local dollar-theater before it caught on fire.