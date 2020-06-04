Star Wars, Mark Hamill And More Tweet Support For John Boyega During Protests

The Star Wars family has always seemed, at least when viewed from the outside, to be one that’s pretty close. Many of the cast members seem to have great chemistry both on and off the screen, and it’s heartening to see everyone being so supportive for Boyega here. Very few people can know what it’s like to be in the type of fish bowl a franchise that big and with that many fans can create. So, it’s great to see people sticking together, even if the Skywalker movies are over.