Porn Star Arrested After Man Dies In Toad Venom Ritual

I am not the person to talk to about experimenting with drugs of any kind. I've literally never done it, and really don't understand the appeal of potentially seeing and / or hearing things that aren't there. Honestly, even if the things people experience while sucking down this toad venom are 100% real, but we just can't usually perceive them because we're not high, I don't want anything to do with that, either. It would seem, to me, that if our bodies aren't designed to notice this stuff, then it's not meant for us and we should just go back to listening to some really trippy music or something.