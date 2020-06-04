Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Is Having Fun Teasing The Movie’s Action And Destruction

Godzilla is a character that has fascinated moviegoers for decades. The iconic kaiju has never been far from theaters, with Legendary's MonsterVerse bringing a new, massive version of the characters to theaters. The burgeoning cinematic universe is about to have its first major crossover with Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs. Kong, with the two iconic film characters duking it through cutting edge visual effects. The highly anticipated blockbuster was just given a PG-13 rating, and it looks like Wingard is having some fun teasing the destruction we'll see on screen.