Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Is Having Fun Teasing The Movie’s Action And Destruction

Leave a Comment
Godzilla is a character that has fascinated moviegoers for decades. The iconic kaiju has never been far from theaters, with Legendary's MonsterVerse bringing a new, massive version of the characters to theaters. The burgeoning cinematic universe is about to have its first major crossover with Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs. Kong, with the two iconic film characters duking it through cutting edge visual effects. The highly anticipated blockbuster was just given a PG-13 rating, and it looks like Wingard is having some fun teasing the destruction we'll see on screen.
Godzilla Vs. Kong was officially given a PG-13 rating from the MPAA "for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language", which should allow for it to appeal to a wide audience. But the warning does tease the creature violence between the two title characters, as well as the destruction that will follow with their epic conflict. Check it out below.
Well, how delightfully cryptic. It looks like Adam Wingard is planning some chaos of titanic proportions when Godzilla Vs. Kong finally arrives in theaters. Its a battle that fans have been waiting for since the MonsterVerse launched, although audiences had to meet each titan individually. But they should both be at full power when they meet, and I don't envy the humans who live in whatever location they chose to battle.
Adam Wingard shared Godzilla Vs. Kong's rating over on his personal Instagram, with a coy caption saying "That’s an understatement ;)". The highly anticipated blockbuster is currently set to arrive this fall, so it's only a matter of time before the marketing campaign will start. But until we get see our first glimpse at Godzilla and Kong, we'll just have to wait for any information from Wingard and company.
The original Godzilla movies featured actors in costumes, who would break city sets during the endless iconic kaiju battles. But since CGI has become commonplace, the reality of their size and destructive powers are heightened. The MonsterVerse has already released two Godzilla movies, Godzilla and King of the Monsters, both of which featured the title character becoming larger and more powerful.
As Kong, the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong movie will likely mark the first time that he ends up fighting in a populated area, and causes destruction in the process. He spent the entirety of Kong: Skull Island on the titular island, so there's no indication as to how the two titans will eventually meet. But moviegoers can't wait, especially as Godzilla Vs. Kong could be one of the first major blockbusters to arrive in theaters once they reopen.
The contents of Godzilla Vs. Kong are largely a mystery, although the movie's events will eventually find the two titans meeting for the first time in-universe. There will be some returning characters, as the titan Monarch Sciences continues to research the massive titans that continue to pop up and do battle. Actors Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Ziyi Zhang will be reprising their roles from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, joined by newcomers like Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Jessica Henwick.
Clearly there is a lot going for Godzilla Vs. Kong, and this likely won't be the last time director Adam Wingard teases the movie's mysterious contents before it arrives in theaters. But considering how close we're getting to the film's release, moviegoers should expect the first trailers to arrive shortly. Perhaps they'll arrive once theaters officially reopen.
Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 20, 2020. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.