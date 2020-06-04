Top Movie Theater Organization Makes A Bold Prediction About Multiplexes Opening

We all want movie theaters to be open again. Well, most of the people reading this site probably want to see a movie in a theater again, and soon. But it’s important to make sure that the environment is safe, and our health concerns are being met. Still, with normal business ramping back up, and huge organizations like the NBA implementing plans to restage their games, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) just claimed that they expect the world’s cinemas to be open in July.