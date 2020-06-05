Detective Pikachu's Parent Pokemon Company Is Latest To Pledge Large Sum To NAACP

The United States in currently in the midst of protests erupting all over in support of racial justice, which has subsequently led to various high-profile figures and companies not only speaking out against racism, but also donating money to nonprofit organizations that tackle this issue. We can now add The Pokemon Company to this list, as the corporate entity behind last year’s Detective Pikachu and all things Pocket Monsters has made a sizable donation to both the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Black Lives Matter.