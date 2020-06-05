Wait, No Time To Die's Epilogue May Include A Big James Bond Reveal

Warning: Potential spoilers for No Time To Die are in play. If you want to head in fresh and without a hint of suggestion for where the ending could be headed, turn back now and exit through the gun barrel.

No Time To Die is set to “change everything” when it comes to the James Bond franchise. As the 25th film in the canon Bond series, and the fifth and final entry in Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007, there’s already a lot of pressure for writer/director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s turn at bat to live up to that claim. Which makes some reports claiming to know the film’s epilogue all the more shocking, should they turn out to be true.