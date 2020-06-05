Are Halloween Costumes Spoiling Cheetah's Final Wonder Woman 1984 Look?

Leave a Comment
Oh, Halloween it’s just around the corner… wait, what? It’s only June, folks. Summer is just gearing up, with Wonder Woman 1984 set to be one of the most-talked about movies to hit theaters during the blockbuster season. But Halloween costumers like to plan ahead, even if it might spoil the final look of Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Take a look:
As one Twitter user points out, Rubies Company Inc. already has its costumes ready from Wonder Woman 1984, and Cheetah is among them. Alongside Gal Gadot’s classic red and blue uniform and her badass Golden Eagle armor already teased in the trailer, the costume manufacturer will be selling a costume for Cheetah.
The costume has the model donning a cheetah torso and legs, with hind legs and long claws on par with the comic book character. Her face has black marks tracking down her eyes, and the model looks to be wearing elf-like ears and a platinum blonde wig. This could very well mirror the not-yet revealed complete look for Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.
We’re certainly curious how Patty Jenkins’ sequel is going to adapt the character into live-action ahead of the August release. If it goes full CGI, it walks the line of looking like something out of Tom Hooper’s Cats… and we know how that turned out. But the character is known to turn into a human-cheetah hybrid in the comic books, so why wouldn’t this happen in Wonder Woman 1984?
So far, we’ve gotten a few looks at Kristen Wiig’s villain, and the character is going to have a few fashion statements throughout the course of the film. When Kristen Wiig befriends Diana Prince in the trailer, she is wearing glasses and more conservative clothing, but as the movie progresses, Wiig’s outfits get more provocative. She’ll wear a lacy black get-up and this killer cheetah-print look:
One of the most exciting bits about Wonder Woman 1984 may be the unraveling of this villain, especially since the SNL alum has never taken on this type of role before. Patty Jenkins previously explained why Kristen Wiig was the perfect choice for the role with these words:
We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but also I've been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time. So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana's friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams.
We’re kind of bummed the Halloween manufacturer would spoil a reveal like this, but it’s not quite the same as seeing Kristen Wiig as the character. Plus, it’s not crazy to imagine a character named “Cheetah” might look like this.
Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on August 14. Stick with us here on CinemaBlend for more news on DCEU films.