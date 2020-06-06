The Ghostbusters Cast Is Reuniting For Some Nostalgic Fun, Thanks To Josh Gad

Nostalgia has been more than present during the public’s self-quarantine activities, as many have used the time to jump into streaming services and revisit some of their favorite films and TV shows. Not only that, but Frozen star Josh Gad has been piquing our nostalgic interests with surprise cast reunions that range from films of the ‘80s to the early 2000s. Now, for his latest venture, he’s bringing together the cast of one of the biggest hits of the 1980s – Ghostbusters!