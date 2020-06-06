The Ghostbusters Cast Is Reuniting For Some Nostalgic Fun, Thanks To Josh Gad

Leave a Comment
Nostalgia has been more than present during the public’s self-quarantine activities, as many have used the time to jump into streaming services and revisit some of their favorite films and TV shows. Not only that, but Frozen star Josh Gad has been piquing our nostalgic interests with surprise cast reunions that range from films of the ‘80s to the early 2000s. Now, for his latest venture, he’s bringing together the cast of one of the biggest hits of the 1980s – Ghostbusters!
Josh Gad has confirmed that the cast of Ghostbusters will appear in the latest episode of his YouTube series, Reunited Apart, on Monday, June 8. The news was revealed at the tail end of the recent Lord of the Rings-centric installment. Gad alluded to the reunion when Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” theme played at the tail end of the video. Gad also took to Twitter to confirm the special and express his excitement:
An official guest list has yet to be released, but franchise stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are expected to join Gad on the show, though it’s unclear if we’ll see co-stars Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Rick Moranis. However, it may be safe to assume that director and producer Ivan Reitman will jump in at some point.
Josh Gad’s surprise reunions have been great so far, and one could argue that they’ve only gotten better. The actor and film buff already outdid himself by linking up the casts of ‘80s gems like Back to the Future and The Goonies, but Ghostbusters just takes things to another level. Hearing behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew is sure to be a real treat.
This event will also serve as somewhat of a warm-up for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will see Murray, Weaver, Aykroyd, Hudson and Potts all reprise their famous roles.
The only bittersweet aspect of the reunion will be that it won’t include Harold Ramis, who co-wrote the script with Dan Aykryod and famously played the team’s resident genius, Egon Spengler. The veteran comedy actor and writer passed away at the age of 69 back in 2014.
While it’s sad that Harold Ramis won’t get to take part in the conversation, you can bet the group is going to carve out some time to pay tribute to him, as Gad did with the late John Candy during another episode. Fans can also take comfort knowing that both Ramis and Egon’s legacies will be honored in Afterlife.
Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or have just gotten acquainted with the paranormal experts, Josh Gad’s Ghostbusters reunion should have plenty to offer all generations. And with any luck, we’ll finally get to know what Slimer was really like on the set.
Ghostbusters is currently available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.