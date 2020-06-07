Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Female-Led Spinoff

As for Hailee Steinfeld, this might not be her last foray into the Marvel Universe. There’s a good chance she’ll be back for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 as Spider-Gwen, though that hasn’t been confirmed. Rumors also circulated last year that she might be playing Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye. For those who don’t know, Kate Bishop takes over as Hawkeye, meaning Jeremy Renner could possibly be passing the torch and making her the MCU's new resident archer. As always we'll keep you updated with the latest news updates.