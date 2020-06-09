10 Brilliant Details In Jordan Peele's Us That You Probably Missed

The Video Tapes

The first footage in Us features a television playing an advertisement for the 1986 event Hands Across America, which winds up becoming a vital influence for the mission of The Tethered, but you’re missing out on some fun details if you’re not paying attention to the video tapes that are lined up on opposite sides of the set. It’s fair to assume that this is the television in the living room of Adelaide’s house when she was growing up, as one can glean how the various titles wind up being implemented into Red’s plan. The Right Stuff, for example, puts all of her team members in matching uniforms a la astronauts. The scissors held in one gloved hand are reminiscent of Freddy Krueger in The Nightmare On Elm Street. Plus, both C.H.U.D. and The Goonies are all about events beneath the Earth nobody knows about.