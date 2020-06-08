Is Adam Sandler's Best Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Or Drew Barrymore? The Internet Has Thoughts

For as long as there have been movies, there have been pairings that have been so popular with fans that we seen them reunited again and again. From Hepburn and Tracy to Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire to Doris Day and Rock Hudson, there have been some undeniably great on screen pairs. While I'm not sure any modern combo quite reaches those levels of greatness, we have seen some recent pairs appear multiple times over the years that have been pretty great, like Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Or is it Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston? The internet cannot decide.