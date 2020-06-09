Elizabeth Hurley Lifts Weights In A Bikini, Because Why Not?

Leave a Comment
Elizabeth Hurley became famous for how in shape she often is in part thanks to a famous poster from the 2000 movie Bedazzled, a poster which has been burned into my brain over the past two decades, though it’s not really due to the bikini but more to the snake she draped over her body in the shot. Now, here we are 20 years later and Hurley is still rocking the bikini and even lifting weights in swimwear, because why not?
In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a video of herself lifting whilst outside in swimwear. Apparently this is something she does “every day,” which is possible because apparently she’s not a fan of getting swole or lifting heavy, activities which often require days off. Take a look.
Arm exercises seem pretty important to Liz Hurley as she attests in the video and I can see why. The actress is turning 55 this month and still rocks swimwear on the regular. She has the type of beach body most of us would aspire to, which is probably why she has her own line of swimwear sold under her name. Regardless, you don’t get that type of beach body without eating healthy and working to stay active.
It should be noted though that Liz Hurley is a fan of “gentle exercise.” Speaking to Us Weekly, she talked about how she does it, noting when she was still starring on The Royals that she always eats breakfast before mentioning she does not believe in HIIT workouts.
I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it. So, I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga, pilates, but I don’t like high impact, high energy sports. I don’t think they actually do you much good. Getting your heart rate to the rate you need it to get -- which is a fast walk – you need to do a bit of it. I walk every day. I try and hit my 10,000 steps and I do some stretching every day.
It’s always interesting to see how celebrity workouts yield results. On the one hand you’ll see people like Brie Larson totally beasting it at the gym and then on the other hand celebrities like Elizabeth Hurley have a much different approach to adding exercise into their day. In fact, Hurley has also has spoken out about farming and other outdoor activities in the past, so lifting weights outside is not off brand for the actress, telling People:
I really counteract showbusiness and this rather false lifestyle with manual labor which I really like and I think is good for the body. I personally would rather bend and stretch 100 times by cutting a hedge and making something look beautiful than staring at myself in the mirror at the gym, which I could do without frankly.
Next up, Elizabeth Hurley will appear in the rom-com Then Came You. She’s also a global ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign when she’s not showing off her bikini line.