Elizabeth Hurley Lifts Weights In A Bikini, Because Why Not?

Elizabeth Hurley became famous for how in shape she often is in part thanks to a famous poster from the 2000 movie Bedazzled, a poster which has been burned into my brain over the past two decades, though it’s not really due to the bikini but more to the snake she draped over her body in the shot. Now, here we are 20 years later and Hurley is still rocking the bikini and even lifting weights in swimwear, because why not?