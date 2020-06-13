Brian Tyree Henry: 6 Fantastic Performances From The Atlanta Actor

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Jefferson Davis)

In what might very well be his most well-known screen role outside of Atlanta, Brian Tyree Henry lent his voice talents to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the role of Jefferson Davis, the father of Miles Morales who is also a police officer. While Henry claimed he was too young to portray Morales' father in the film, he agreed to take on the role after discovering that Morales is the only black, Latino Spider-Man. Certainly, Spider-Verse is made better by his winning talents. In this parental role, Henry gives Davis an emotional gravitas that is vital and meaningful in the midst of the movie's hyper-energetic zippiness. Even when Spider-Verse whizzes by at a quick, quippy rate, Henry's established talents for finding the emotional honesty of his characters was definitely heard and celebrated in this triumphant achievement in animated superhero movies.