With The Help Popular On Netflix, Bryce Dallas Howard Recommends Watching Movies From Black Storytellers

In the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd, many are looking to better educate themselves on systemic racism and its history in this country. One of the ways many are doing so is by consuming relevant films and TV shows. One film that’s quickly begun trending on Netflix is 2011’s The Help, though many would argue that the film isn’t the best resource for understanding the issue the country is currently facing. With this, one of the film’s stars, Bryce Dallas Howard, has recommended some alternative viewing options from Black storytellers.