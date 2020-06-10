Avengers: Endgame Almost Featured A Cameo From A Die Hard Star

While audiences got their first look at Bruce Banner in his Smart Hulk form when he met up with Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and Scott Lang at a diner to talk time travel, originally the plan was for Smart Hulk to debut in a scene where he rescued some people from a burning building. As Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus highlighted in a watch party for the movie hosted by Comicbook.com, Reginald VelJohnson appeared in this deleted scene as a fireman, and Markus said that the actor’s inclusion was their “loving tribute” to Die Hard.