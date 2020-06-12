5 Things Ryan Gosling's Wolfman Can Learn From The New Invisible Man

The Invisible Man just became the perfect example of this by making Oliver Jackson Cohen’s Adrian Griffin a truly despicable human who stalks Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass with his invisibility technology. By shifting the story into her perspective and making the character into something viewers could jump up at instead of this image of a character with bandages over his face and glasses. I think Ryan Gosling needs to be a relentless Wolfman. Maybe he’s so bloodthirsty about chasing after the story and keeping his job in the ever-changing world of journalism, he truly becomes a monster on the inside and out.