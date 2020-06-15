Top 10 Stephen King Movie Villains, Ranked By Dreadfulness

4. Annie Wilkes (Misery)

As demonstrated throughout this list, a Stephen King villain doesn’t have to be supernaturally strong or magically powered to be terrifying – they simply need to have the right mind set and motivation. Annie Wilkes, as portrayed by Kathy Bates in Rob Reiner’s Misery, is a perfect example, as she is a character who is completely out of her fucking mind. Suffering from some kind of bipolar condition. as well as a complete and total obsession with a particular series of books, Annie is a force to be reckoned with, as Paul Sheldon discovers during his months in captivity. Thanks to her, no creative in history will ever be able to think about the phrase “I’m your number one fan” the same way ever again.