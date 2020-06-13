Avengers: Infinity War: 12 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Marvel Movie

Reddit Staged Its Own Thanos Snap In Honor Of Avengers: Infinity War

Fortunately, there are some who were able to have a sense of humor about the otherwise traumatic ending, such as Reddit, who seemed to agree with Thanos' philosophies of over-population, at least on the internet. In one of the funniest examples of a viral tribute to Avengers: Infinity War, the online forum decided to ban exactly 50 percent of all followers of a subreddit called r/thanosdidnothingwrong on July 9, 2018, attracting the attention of director Joe and Anthony Russo and, Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, in the process. The move proved very successful in acquiring new Reddit users just to participate in the online "decimation" and especially in prompting some absolutely gut-busting reactions on social media.