Anna Kendrick Claps Back At Those Critiquing Her Twilight Comments

Anna Kendrick is not the first celebrity to get frustrated with clickbait headlines. But she’s also clearly had enough of them, if her recent response to an article about her less-than-perfect experience making Twilight is any indication.
In a long interview with Vanity Fair, Anna Kendrick looked back on her career highlights and lowlights. During the conversation, she touched on what life was like when she filmed Twilight. After the interview hit YouTube, some news outlets began to write up some of the highlights using some, well, eye-catching headlines to draw readers in. It turns out Anna Kendrick wasn’t having it with some of the hot takes, though -- she responded to one tweet with a scathing rebuke of how they framed her words:
If you’ve watched the interview, it’s not hard to see why she’d be frustrated. The headline makes it sound like Anna Kendrick’s “miserable” experience on the Twilight set was wide-ranging. But as the article itself makes it clear, it was mostly just that the weather the cast and crew encountered during filming in Portland, Oregon was less than ideal.
Anna Kendrick said that spending weeks in the freezing cold made her feel like she was in a “hostage” situation -- but also made it clear that the overall experience had nothing to do with her castmates. She even said the Twilight crew experienced a kind of unique “bonding” throughout the Twilight shoot as they battled cold temperatures and rain.
Anna Kendrick also said that her experience filming the sequel, in a seemingly less soggy Vancouver, was far more enjoyable. So basically, while the headline isn’t technically wrong, it also feels a bit misleading, and it’s understandable why she’d call it out as clickbait.
Few fans of the Twilight franchise would call the series a cinematic masterpiece. Its sometimes over-the-top storylines and performances have still endeared millions of people around the world, who have no problem meme-ing it for the sake of their own amusement. Several former cast members, including Anna Kendrick, have done their own share of clowning Twilight from time to time. But they’ve also been careful not to completely throw the series under the bus.
Robert Pattinson recently defended the franchise, saying it’s a lot weirder than fans give it credit for. And when asked about making the Twilight movies, Anna Kendrick let fans know she was grateful for the experience, saying it gave her the financial cushion to make other movies.
Even if she didn’t love everything about making Twilight, she’s clearly smart enough to not bite the hand that fed her. Of course, ultimately, Anna Kendrick really doesn’t have anything to prove, but it’s good to see her standing up for herself and making sure her words aren’t twisted out of context.