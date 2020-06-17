Artemis Fowl: 9 Big Differences Between The Book And The Movie

Artemis Fowl Is Less Villainous

In Eoin Colfer's novel, Artemis Fowl is basically a miniature Bond villain. He's extremely smart and cunning, meticulously laying out his plans for personal fortune, and he adopts a cold, ruthless demeanor. In the movie, however, the title character (Ferdia Shaw) is notably less nefarious. His softer side with his father is more prominently seen, and he discovers the existence of fairies not through his own determined intellect but through his father's abduction.

He's a much less active character here than he's a reactive character, which makes his declaration that he's a "criminal mastermind" in the film's final moments a bit strange. Director Kenneth Branagh explained this decision in an interview where he noted that he felt it was hard to sell audiences on the villainous character's eventual character arc in the first movie, so he wanted to hyperdrive his sense of morality.