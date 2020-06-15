What Has Channing Tatum Been Up To During His On And Off Relationship With Jessie J?

One reason it has seemed as if Channing Tatum has stopped acting is because over the past couple of years is because the projects he has taken has been voiceover work. In fact, Tatum voiced Migo in Smallfoot in 2018 along with opening Magic Mike Live in London. Then in 2019, he returning to The LEGO Movie franchise to voice Superman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. It’s also true that the actor has slowed down considerably. There was a more than 10-year period in which he was doing multiple movies a year, so anytime he wants to slow down at this point, he should have the resources and credibility to do so.